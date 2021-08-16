Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ (XHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 616,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $23,879,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.