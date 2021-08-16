XinFin Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.90 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $12.90 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00886286 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,688,218,576 coins and its circulating supply is 12,288,218,576 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

