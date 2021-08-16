Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xperi and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.37 $146.76 million $1.75 11.50 POET Technologies $4.43 million 69.24 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -17.50

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xperi and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Xperi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 14.27% 20.39% 10.81% POET Technologies N/A -128.24% -90.29%

Volatility & Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optic markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

