XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $589.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00050879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00160623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.45 or 0.99843234 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

