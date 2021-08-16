Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $317.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.17. Yellow has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Yellow’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Yellow during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

