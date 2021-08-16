Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

EDAP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 181,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.52 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

