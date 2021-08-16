Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Inseego posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inseego by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

