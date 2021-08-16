Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce sales of $98.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $363.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

