Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.55. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $905.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $18,416,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

