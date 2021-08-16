Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $42.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $137.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.37 million to $151.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.75 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $386.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,756. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

