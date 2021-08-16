Zacks: Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

