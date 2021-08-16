Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.75. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,557. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

