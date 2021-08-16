Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.31. GMS posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

