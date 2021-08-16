Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. 2,648,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.