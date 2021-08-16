Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.21. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $129,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $350.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.