Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce sales of $128.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 434,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.29, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.47. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,377 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 64.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 128,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26,753.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

