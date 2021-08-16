Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339 shares of company stock worth $18,594. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

