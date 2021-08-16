Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.18. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.