Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.99 million to $29.60 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FMR LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 310.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

