Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Compugen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 396,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,630. Compugen has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

