Zacks: Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 54.3% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 3,178,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,381,000 after acquiring an additional 163,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,258,000 after purchasing an additional 817,160 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.