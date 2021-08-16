Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $412.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.