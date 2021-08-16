Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $256.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $243.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $100.91 and a 1-year high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

