Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

LINC stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

