Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 212,439 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.