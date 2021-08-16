Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Sell

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

CYCC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,614,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

