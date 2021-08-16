Zacks Investment Research Lowers Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

PUBGY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.