Zacks Investment Research Lowers SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.32 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,003 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 144,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.