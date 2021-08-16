Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

