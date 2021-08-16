Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,188 shares of company stock worth $701,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

