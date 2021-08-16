Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to “Hold”

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of SFT opened at $7.63 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

