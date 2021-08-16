Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $55.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

