Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Zenvia has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.90.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

