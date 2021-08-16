ZeroSwap Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $1.80 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

