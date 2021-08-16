ZeuxCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $285,151.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00916719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104313 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

