Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,426 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $11.71 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

