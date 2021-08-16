Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $38.63 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

