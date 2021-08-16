Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 259 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

