Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 87 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $143.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,367.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

