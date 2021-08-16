Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $43.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

