Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

