ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZIM opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

