Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $355.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.40 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $113,056,996. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

