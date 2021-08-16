Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $47.80 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 152,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

