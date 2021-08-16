Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $95.16 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $95,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. 917,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,305,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,122 shares of company stock worth $14,012,198 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

