Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 21,068 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $114,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $193.28. 232,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,523. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

