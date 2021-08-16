Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 180,819 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,008,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $64,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

