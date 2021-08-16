Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 23,720 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,839 shares of company stock worth $4,327,695. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

