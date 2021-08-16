Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.36 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $478.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.23.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,112. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

