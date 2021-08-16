Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,387,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 82,821 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $184.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.56. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $248.09.

